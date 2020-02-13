Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form Wednesday when he defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3 at the Rotterdam tournament.

Pospisil, a former top 30 player now ranked 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh top 10 career victory.

The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.

However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.

“Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You’re Welcome, World,” he tweeted earlier this week.

Pospisil will face Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals

Maple Syrup 🍁:



Best Sports performance drink.

Anti-cancerous properties.

Rich in nutrients & minerals.

Fights against terrorists.

Shockingly good in coffee.

A great friend.



You’re Welcome, World.

🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/89Roh4R8dV — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) February 10, 2020

Results

First round

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 6-4, 6-3

Gael Monfils (FRA x3) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3, 6-2

Gilles Simon (FRA) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3

Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Radu Albot (MDA) – walkover

David Goffin (BEL x4) bt Robin Haase (NED) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

Second round

Dan Evans (GBR) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x6) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-4, 6-2