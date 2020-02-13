Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, who stunned fans by sipping maple syrup during the Montpellier ATP final at the weekend, continued his impressive form Wednesday when he defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3 at the Rotterdam tournament.
Pospisil, a former top 30 player now ranked 104, saved six of seven break points as he clinched a seventh top 10 career victory.
The 29-year-old Canadian made the final in Montpellier on Sunday where he lost to home star Gael Monfils.
However, he caused a stir on social media when he was photographed drinking from a bottle of maple syrup, the emblematic drink of Canada.
“Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You’re Welcome, World,” he tweeted earlier this week.
Pospisil will face Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Rotterdam quarter-finals
Results
First round
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 6-4, 6-3
Gael Monfils (FRA x3) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-3, 6-2
Gilles Simon (FRA) bt Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3
Jannik Sinner (ITA) bt Radu Albot (MDA) – walkover
David Goffin (BEL x4) bt Robin Haase (NED) 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
Second round
Dan Evans (GBR) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x6) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6-4, 6-2