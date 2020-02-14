South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed Twenty20 International series in Pakistan following their tour of India next month, citing players’ workload, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa. South Africa play three One-Day Internationals in India from March 12 to 18, and the tour of Pakistan for three T20Is in Rawalpindi was planned post that. South Africa are currently playing T20Is against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.

After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20s with the last match ending on March 7, leaving less than a week in between for the series-opener in India at Dharamsala.