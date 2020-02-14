Uttarakhand’s Kamal Singh slammed a century against Maharashtra on Thursday, three years after being told that he was suffering from leukemia. The 18-year-old opener scored 101 in Uttarakhand’s first innings, propelling his side to a respectable 251.

Singh started well in the second innings too and was unbeaten at 40 at the end of the day three’s play with Uttarakhand at 103/2.

Singh was seen as a promising candidate in age-group cricket. The teenager, who hails from Haldwani near Nainital, didn’t play for a year after being diagnosed with cancer.

“It was the second stage and I was told that 47% of my body was affected by it,” Singh told Indian Express. “I was 15 when I suffered cancer. One year, I couldn’t do anything. I had leukemia, my family didn’t tell me much then. I used to often fall ill and my platelet count would drop rapidly.”

He added, “Later when we went to Fortis Hospital in Noida, I was just told that I have blood infection. I heard the doctor saying I have cancer. I told myself now that I am getting treatment I shouldn’t worry much.

“The doctor said chances of recovery are high. The doctor said at this age the body recovers quickly. I underwent five rounds of chemotherapy. I had no idea what it meant. I had positive people around me who motivated and kept me happy,” he is quoted as saying.

Singh was backed by his father in particular and recovered in a year’s time. Immediately after recovery, Singh went back to the grind and was selected to play for Uttarakhand, who now had an association under the new BCCI structure.

