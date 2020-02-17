Britain’s Kyle Edmund defeated Italy’s Andreas Seppi in straight sets to clinch the ATP Tour’s New York Open crown on Sunday.

Edmund, whose only previous singles title came at the European Open at Antwerp in 2018, cruised to a 7-5, 6-1 victory at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island.

The eighth-seeded 25-year-old right-hander wrapped up victory in an hour and 21 minutes, converting the second of three match points.

World number 62 Edmund overwhelmed Seppi with a vastly superior service game, peppering his Italian opponent with 11 aces to Seppi’s four with no double faults.

Edmund also put Seppi’s erratic serve under pressure, carving out seven break points to take a grip on the match.

Ruud first Norwegian to win an ATP title

Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian to win an ATP title on Sunday after seeing off Pedro Sousa in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Buenos Aires.

World number 45 Ruud made short work of Sousa, who is ranked 145th, with the 21-year-old seeing off his opponent in little more than an hour.

The win should move Ruud up to 34th in the ATP world rankings, which will be his best ever placing.

With AFP Inputs