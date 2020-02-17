Faf du Plessis has stepped down from his role as captain of South Africa’s Test and Twenty20 International teams, Cricket South Africa announced in a statement on Monday. The veteran cricketer has already been replaced as captain in the ODI set-up by Quinton de Kock.

The 35-year-old said he is taking a step back in the best interests of South African cricket, helping facilitate the emergence of new leaders, with de Kock at the forefront.

“As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of South African cricket to relinquish the captaincy in all formats. This was one of the toughest decisions to make, but I remain fully committed to supporting Quinton, Mark and my teammates as we continue to rebuild and re-align as a group,” du Plessis said in a statement.

“After the 2019 ICC World Cup, I made the decision to continue in my role as captain while the team went through a rebuilding phase following the retirement of some key senior players and a complete overhaul of the coaching staff that we had worked with until then.

“It was important to me that I stayed to help the team find its feet and plot a new way forward while assisting in identifying the next generation of leaders within the players’ group during a time of turbulence in SA cricket. The last season of my captaincy has been the most challenging to date as I had a lot of off-field issues that I devoted my energy towards,” he added.

Du Plessis has captained South Africa in a total of 112 international matches across all three formats since December 2012. Recently, he oversaw the transition of administration at CSA which was in turmoil over an image rights issue, among other things, with the South African Player Associations.

With a full calendar of fixtures coming up, including the T20 World Cup in Australia this October and November, du Plessis said he would like to concentrate on contributing to the team as a batsman.

Here is du Plessis’ full statement: