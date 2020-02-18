All the respective owners of the Mumbai T20 League on Tuesday wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association president Vijay Patil stating that they will refuse to participate if Profitability Sports is the main organiser of the event. Wizcraft International Entertainment and India Infoline Limited are the other sponsors.

The team owners wrote to Patil following a meeting held in Mumbai. The team owners have stated that unless the MCA takes charge of the league, they will not participate in it, henceforth under a private entity. The league is currently operated by a private firm, which entered into an agreement with the MCA.

When contacted, a senior MCA official said the tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution and it will be a win-win situation for both the owners and the private firm. “The private firm will be given some role in the league,” the official said.

The T20I league, conceptualised on the lines on the Indian Premier League, was launched in 2018 with six teams. Eight teams are part of the roster currently. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East were the inaugural winners. Last season, North Mumbai Panthers emerged as the winners with young opener Prithvi Shaw being adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.