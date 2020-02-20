International boxer Divya Pawar, former Asian junior gold medallist hammer thrower Ashish Jakhar and judoka Vishal Ruhil were among 11 Indians to test positive for banned substances in the new year, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

Pawar, who won the gold medal in the International Golden Glove boxing tournament in Serbia and Asian Youth boxing bronze in 2018, tested positive for stimulant Higenamine, a specified substance. Her sample was taken during the Elite Nationals last December and was tested at Qatar’s anti-doping lab. She hasn’t yet accepted her provisional suspension and has continued to participate in competitions.

Before Pawar, Neeraj (57kg) and Olympian Sumit Sangwan were the other two boxers to be caught in the dope net last year.

Among the other cases, Jakhar was found positive for metandienone, an androgen and anabolic steroid, while 2019 World Police Games gold medallist judoka Ruhil tested positive for dimethyl butylamine. Both of them have been provisionally suspended.

The other sportspersons caught in the dope net include reigning 81kg junior national weightlifting champion Nihal Raj of Telangana, wrestler Roubaljeet Singh (97kg freestyle), 800m runner Rakhi Singh and four minor athletes, the report said.