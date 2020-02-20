FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in their final Indian Super League group stage match on Wednesday and with it, became the first Indian club to seal a direct spot in the AFC Champions League group stage.
Ferran Corominas (11’), Hugo Boumous (70’, 90’), Jackichand Singh (84’) and Mourtada Fall (87’) made it a five-star affair for Goa as they also became the first side to record 50 ISL league wins. They also broke their own record and ended the league stage with 46 goals - an all-time high.
The win ensured that Goa finished the league stage as toppers with 39 points from 18 matches, claiming the ISL League Winners Shield in the process. The Gaurs will be awarded the shield in their home leg playoff game.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to FC Goa’s achievement: