India No 2 doubles tennis player Divij Sharan along with his partner Artem Sitak defeated the Swede-French pair of Andre Goransson and Ugo Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 to enter the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

Sharan and Sitak will be up against top seeds Mike and Bob Bryan of USA in the next round on Friday.

Rohan Bopanna, though, suffered a defeat in the men’s doubles quarter-finals at the Open 13 tournament in Marseille. The seasoned Indian tennis player and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 to Frederik Nielsen and Tim Putz at the ATP 250 event.

The Indo-Kiwi of Sharan and Sitak pair lost a close first set 5-7 on Wednesday, but came back stronger in the second set, winning 75% of their first serve points. In the super tie breaker, they managed to close out the match with a 10-7 win.

“It was indeed a tough match. We came back really well in the second set. Looking forward to the quarter-finals,” Divij said.

The Bryan brothers sealed their quarter-final spot after their opponents Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson of Australia handed a walkover.

With inputs from PTI