T20 World Cup 2020, Australia vs India live: Meg Lanning wins the toss and elects to bowl first
Follow live score, updates and commentary of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 opener between hosts Australia and India.
Live updates
13:03 pm:
TOSS: Meg Lanning wins the toss and Australia will bowl first!
12:56 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss at the Sydney Showground Stadium!
12:48 pm: Here are some key stats ahead of today’s clash:
• This will be the fourth meeting between Australia and India at an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup; although they’ve lost two of those encounters, India won the most recent fixture involving these two sides (it was Australia’s sole defeat at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018).
• Australia and India met three times in a T20 Tri-Nations series earlier this month, a tournament that culminated in an 11-run victory for Australia; each side picked up a win apiece against each other in the series before that encounter.
• Australia are the only side to win multiple ICC Women’s World T20 World Cup campaigns (four); they have reached the final in each of the last five tournaments, a run stretching between 2010 and 2018.
• Smriti Mandhana (India) heads into this contest having recorded scores of 50+ in four of her last six T20I knocks versus Australia, including a Player-of-the-Match performance when these sides last met in this competition (83 off 55 balls in 2018).
• Australia’s Megan Schutt took more wickets at ‘the death’ (overs 17-20) than any other bowler at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 (six); she recorded the joint-most dot balls in that period of games in the process (16 – level with Bangladesh’s Salma Khatun).
12.43 pm: The hype around this T20 World Cup has been enormous! Defending champions Australia head into the tournaments as the favourites for many but India have a talented side and can’t be counted out.
Here is a list of stories in which we cover all the important aspects of this T20 World Cup:
12:36 pm: Australia have lost to India in their last two World Cup meetings — in ODIs in 2017 and at the World T20 in 2018.
Read the match preview here.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.
We have a cracker of a game on our hands today as hosts Australia take on India at the Sydney Showground Stadium.
This is the seventh edition of the tournament, with Australia having won the title four times. Meg Lanning and Co are the defending champions and will be keen to extend their record on home turf.