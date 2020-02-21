After three gold medals on day three, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was the only Indian to reach the gold medal rounds on day four of the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi on Friday.

Vinesh Phogat came to the Asian Championships hoping to set a record straight. For the previous two times, she had lost to Mayu Mukaida of Japan. More than that, she had never scored a point against the Japanese. While she managed to change the latter, Phogat failed to end her losing streak against Mukaida.

In the opening round bout of 53kg weight category in New Delhi, Phogat manged to score two points, but fell 2-6 against Mukaida, who reached the final to give Phogat a chance to go home with a bronze medal.

After losing to Mukaida at last year’s Asian Championships in Xi’an and then at the World Championships, the 2020 Asian Championships had a chance to get her first win over the world championships silver medallist.

But she gave up a takedown in the first period to trail 0-2 in the and then conceded four more points before getting a takedown of her own.

In other weight categories, Anshu Malik began with a win by technical superiority over Nuraida Anarkulova of Kyrgyzstan but could not upset the world champion Risako Kawai of Japan in the semi-final. A 0-10 loss meant that she will also wrestle for bronze.

In the 62 kg category, Sonam Malik also began with a victory via fall but then fell 2-5 against world bronze medallist Yukako Kawai in the semi-final. The two-time cadet world champion will now wrestle for the bronze medal against world champ Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan.

Sakshi Malik wreslted in the 65 kg weight category and reached the final. Only five players were entered in her category giving her the opportunity to wrestle in the semi-final despite a loss in the round-robin style.

Gursharanpreet Kaur of India was the final wrestler and she managed only one win out of three bouts. She will also wrestle for bronze.

On Thursday, India had a great haul of four medals including three gold. Sarita Mor, Pinki and Divya Kakran were crowned as new Asian champions while Nirmala Devi finished with a silver medal.