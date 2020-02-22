Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a chance to defend his Marseille title after cruising into the final with a dominating 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik on Saturday.

Second seed Tsitsipas only suffered one blip in an otherwise routine win, when the 55th-ranked Kazakh broke back to 4-5 in the first set.

Tsitsipas dropped only one point on serve as he cruised through the second set after gaining the break he needed in the fourth game.

The 21-year-old will face either 2015 winner Frenchman Gilles Simon or Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final as he attempts to become the first player to defend the Marseille title since Swede Thomas Enqvist in 1998.