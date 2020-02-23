After picking up four wickets in India’s first innings, Kyle Jamieson continued his dream debut with the bat, smashing a quickfire 44 as New Zealand finished their outing with a commanding 183-run lead over India in the first Test in Wellington on Sunday.

Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets but the New Zealand lower order did plenty of damage to India’s hopes of turning this Test around.

New Zealand were 348 all out at lunch on day three in their first innings after Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme pulled the hosts out of a mini collapse with an entertaining 71-run stand for the eighth wicket.

The innings was further extended by Ajaz Patel and Trent Boult who added 38 for the final wicket before Ishant Sharma removed Boult to finish with 5/68.

Jamieson’s run-a-ball knock was a record for a New Zealand number nine on debut eclipsing the 43 by Graham Vivian, also against India, 55 years ago. He also equalled Michael Clarke’s record of hitting most sixes in the first Test innings of a career.

It all started well for India, though. With the hosts leading by 51 overnight, India snapped up two wickets in the first three overs of the day before the lower-order onslaught.

When play resumed on time despite heavy overnight rain, New Zealand lost BJ Watling first ball with Tim Southee following soon after to be 225/7 before the last three wickets added 123 runs.

Jamieson, who took four for 39 when New Zealand rolled India for 165, showed he can also be a batting force.

He made his mark quickly with a huge six off Mohammed Shami over the midwicket boundary and followed with another maximum when he top-edged Shami over the wicketkeeper’s head.

He did offer Shami a caught and bowled chance on 15 but the Indian quick was unable to stretch far enough and the ball rolled off his fingertips.

When India put spinner Ashwin Ravichandran (3/99) into the attack after just four overs with the second new ball, Jamieson smacked him twice over the boundary ropes before his attempt at another six later fell short and he was caught by Hanuma Vihari.

De Grandhomme survived two reviews on 7 and he showed his worth as an allrounder. He was given out leg before wicket but replays showed the ball missing leg stump. Five balls later India appealed for caught behind but the review showed it was off pad.

De Grandhomme made 43 before Ashwin had him glove to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Virat Kohli’s world No 1 side will now have to bat out of their skins to stay alive in the Test after the familiar woes of letting the tail wag came back to haunt them.

(With AFP inputs)