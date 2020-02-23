Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of stopping as he clinched another record in his illustrious career, weeks after his 35th birthday.

The Portugal striker scored for a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A game in what was his 1,000th professional match. And he has now scored for the 11th successive game in the third different football league.

The former Real Madrid star tapped in six minutes before the break for the Italian giants to equal the mark held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella as Juventus extended their league lead on Saturday with a 2-1 win over basement club SPAL.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season for Juventus, including 16 in his current run of 11 matches. Ronaldo has 21 goals in Serie A this season, five behind leading scorer Ciro Immobile.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo’s new record.

🇪🇸 ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓

🇪🇺 ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓

🇮🇹 ✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓✓



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 11 consecutive matches in three different competitions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XwJVDeTxvr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2020

CR7's joint-best goalscoring streak



Not slowing down 💪 pic.twitter.com/Aj1lxukQRA — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 22, 2020

11 – Only 3 players have scored at least a goal in 11 league apps in a row in the Serie A history (considering the same Serie A campaign):



Gabriel Omar Batistuta in 1994/95

Fabio Quagliarella in 2018/19

Cristiano #Ronaldo in 2019/20



Triumvirate.#SPALJuve pic.twitter.com/UW5CWGCMzl — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2020

The irrepressible @Cristiano has now scored in 436 consecutive Serie A games....well its 11 actually, but remarkable nevertheless. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo League Goals with Juventus:



2018/19: 21 goals in 30 games.



2019/20: 21 goals in 21 games.



Ageing like fine wine, 🐐. pic.twitter.com/OkLE4DvPE1 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the RECORD of scoring in 11 CONSECUTIVE SERIE-A GAMES.



1️⃣1️⃣ Games: Ronaldo 🇵🇹🔺

1️⃣6️⃣ Goals*



1️⃣1️⃣ Games: Batistuta 🇦🇷

1️⃣3️⃣ Goals



1️⃣1️⃣ Games: Quagliarella 🇮🇹

1️⃣4️⃣ Goals



He did it in style with the most goals (16). 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uf7ngCdslm — MKnaldo7 (@MKnaldo7) February 22, 2020

And just like that, Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Rui Costa's record for the most goals scored by a Portuguese player in Serie A ⚽︎⁠

It's taken Ronaldo 287 fewer games to reach that tally, lethal.#CR7 pic.twitter.com/HGe54wcJvc — Football Index (@FootballIndex) February 22, 2020

Ronaldo has just equalled the all time Serie a scoring record with a goal in 11 games in a row! 16 goals during that time, the opposite of a certain stat padder! 725 goals and 220 assists in 1000 games and he’s played in 4 leagues 🐐🔥 — Daniel (@Dannn777) February 22, 2020

The fact @Cristiano has even played 1000 career games is an astonishing testament to his fitness, dedication & pursuit of excellence.

Add his 725 goals, 251 assists, 53 hat-tricks, 5 Ballon d'Ors & 32 trophies incl 5 Champions Leagues... and wow, what a player. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/Nn6y2Nl86i — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 22, 2020

I’m sorry about every time I said something bad about you. Didn’t appreciate the treasure we had. 😢 @Cristiano — BlancoEdition (@BlancoEdition) February 22, 2020

Lionel Messi reaches 1000 goal contributions (Goals + Assists)



Cristiano Ronaldo continues to create legacies wherever he goes as well (11 consecutive goals in Série A)



Time we celebrated both living legends before singing their praises when they are no longer in the game! — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) February 22, 2020

Just today:



- Cristiano Ronaldo scored in 11 consecutive Serie A games, equalling the Italian record, in his 1000th career game.



- Lionel Messi has now scored or assisted more than 1,000 goals (696 goals.

306 assists) for club and country.



2 GOATS 🐐🙌 pic.twitter.com/ii7p2RObYq — NetBet Nigeria (@Netbet_NG) February 22, 2020