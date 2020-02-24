Indian batsmen’s troubles away from home were laid bare as they crashed to a 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days in Wellington on Monday.
Starting the day on 144 for four, India were all out for 191 in 81 overs in their second innings. This was a shade better after their dismal 165 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be decisive.
Trent Boult (4/39 in 22 overs) and Tim Southee (5/61 in 21 overs), one of the finest but most under-rated new ball pairs in world cricket, showed that when it boils down to playing incisive seam and swing bowling, this batting line-up is still a work in progress.
The required target of nine runs was knocked off by New Zealand without much ado for their 100th Test win.
