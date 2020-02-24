England pacer Katherine Brunt was the center of attention as she refused to ‘Mankad’ South Africa’s Sune Luus in the final over of their ICC Women’ T20 World Cup 2020 match on Sunday.

South Africa’s batters held their nerve to deliver a surprise six-wicket victory over England in Perth, but one of the biggest talking points after match game was Brunt’s decision to not force the run-out at the non-striker’s end.

The right-arm pacer was bowling to Mignon du Preez with South Africa needing seven runs to win off four balls with six wickets in hand. Brunt stopped just as she reached the stumps in her run-up and saw Luus walking out of the popping crease. The England fast bowler could have got the run-out and bagged a wicket for her team at a critical juncture of the match, but she chose to give the batter a warning instead.

Moments later, off the very next ball, Du Preez whacked Brunt for a six and all but sealed a win for South Africa.

Here’s the incident: