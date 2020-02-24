T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh Live: Indians to bat first, Smriti Mandhana out due to illness
India come into the match on the back of a thrilling win against the mighty Australians but the spirited Tigers can spring a surprise.
4:16 pm: This will be Bangladesh’s fourth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, each of their two wins at the tournament came in their inaugural edition (2014 against Sri Lanka and Ireland).
4:14 pm: Poonam Yadav comes into this match having taken figures of 4/19 in India’s opening game of this ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Australia, in doing so becoming the first Indian bowler to take 20+ wickets at the tournament (22).
4:12 pm: This will be the third ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh; India have won each of the previous two encounters, having batted first on each of those occasions.
4:10 pm: Harmanpreet Kaur says India would have chosen to bat first anyway. Ian Bishop at the pitch report says there will be turn.
4:05 pm: India will be batting first after Salma Khatun decides to field first after much deliberation. Well, well.....Smriti Mandhana is out with a viral. Richa Ghosh will make her World Cup debut.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of India’s second match of the tournament. Here, they will be facing neighbours Bangladesh. After a thrilling win against hosts Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have raised hopes of going having yet another good run. Despite several important contributions in the Indian ranks, Poonam Yadav was easily the star of the show against the Southern Stars, bagging four wickets and spinning a web around the batters.
There is no doubt that she will be the key for India once again. The wounds of the Asia Cup loss in 2018, where Bangladesh pulled off a fairytale win in the final. Both teams will enjoy plenty of support in the stands. For the Tigers, the spinners will be the key. Salma Khatun has shown that she is an able leader and will be the key for them. India’s middle-order will be under the scanner again but all eyes will be on the formidable top four comprising of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet, and of course, teenage sensation Shafali Verma.