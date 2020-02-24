Budding squash player Yash Fadte from Goa has won the prestigious French Junior Open, and created history by becoming one of the very few Indians to win the prestigious championship.

The French Junior Open was held at Lille, France from February 20 to 23 and is counted as one of the oldest happening junior squash events.

18-year-old Fadte, seeded No 1, emerged triumphant after beating Czech Republic No 1 and second seed for the event, Marek Panachek 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-4, 11-5) in the finals.

Earlier, in the pre-quarterfinals, Fadte beat Swiss No 2 Lian Keeling 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-1). In the quarter-finals, he beat France No 2 Baptiste Bouin 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 12-10).

In the semi-finals, Fadte beat France No 1 Toufik Mekhalfi 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9) in a thrilling 1.15 hour match.