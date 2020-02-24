Former India Test wicket-keeper Naman Ojha starred in Air India’s impressive 35-run win over Canara Bank on the first day of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup on Monday.

At the University ground, Ojha (68) shared a 132-run opening stand with Rudra Dhanday (60) as Air India posted 176 for nine. In response, Canara Bank could post just 141 for nine as they lost by 35 runs. Earlier, Jain Irrigation beat Mumbai Customs by six wickets in a Group A clash.

At the DY Patil stadium, Services all-rounder Lakhan Singh starred in Indian Navy’s narrow four-run win over Bank of Baroda. Lakhan scored 62 off 27 balls as Indian Navy posted a massive 200 for seven.

As Bank of Baroda threatened to chase down, Lakhan picked up three for 35 as he helped restrict them to 196 for six in their 20 overs. Meanwhile, Kevin Almeida helped DY Patil B beat Central Railway by three wickets.

Almeida scored 59 as DY Patil B chased down Central Railway’s target of 141 for six with three wickets to spare.