The ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is perhaps the most open and competitive to date, with more than a couple of contenders for the title.
The tournament, played from 21 February to 8 March 2020 with the final coinciding with international women’s day at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, features 23 matches.
The teams include the top eight ranked sides – Australia, England, New Zealand, India, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka – as well as qualifiers Bangladesh and Thailand, who are making their World Cup debut.
Here are the complete squads for the 10 teams in fray
The 10-team tournament will see teams play each other once in the two groups and the top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals. A win gives a side two points, a loss none and while a tie (after Super Over in group stages) or no result or abandoned match will earn a single point.
(You can follow our complete World Cup coverage here)
As things stand, India are unbeaten and lead Group A with four points from two games while Group B is wide open with four of the five teams tied on two points each.
Here’s what the table looks like at the World Cup now:
Group A Points Table
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R or Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+0.875
|4
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1.065
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-0.325
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.609
|0
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.900
|0
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R or Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+2.383
|2
|Pakistan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.727
|2
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+0.216
|2
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.155
|2
|Thailand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-3.082
|0