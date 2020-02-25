The Windies batting line-up is prone to collapse – dismissed in double figures five times since the last T20 World Cup and bowled out for 71 by Australia in their 2018 semi-final on home soil.

Unconvincing in chasing down 79 to beat Thailand in their tournament opener, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed believes their batters must do their bit and help out the bowlers. “I think our batting just needs to improve a bit,” said the vice-captain. “Our fielding and our bowling against Thailand was spot on – the seamers set the tone and as spinners, we enjoyed the bounce we got from the pitch.

“As a group we’ve had to fill in for Shakera [Selman] and we did that, she’s a big bowler and they are big shoes to fill. Pakistan have some good players and they’re a very different team from when we played them in previous series.

“I think they’re a pretty good team. Their bowling is really their strength, so hopefully our batters can counter that and put a total on the board for us to bowl at. All teams in this competition are strong, everyone’s here to win and to qualify. We’re taking every game very seriously.”

West Indies and Pakistan are familiar foes, contesting two warm-up matches in the weeks leading up to the tournament and playing out an entertaining three-match series 12 months ago.

Youth vs Experience

Pakistan’s Nida Dar claims her side can capitalise on the six-hitting bravado of West Indies after watching them struggle to rotate strike against debutants Thailand.

“West Indies want to show their skills, because they are strong, and hit a boundary from every ball,” said the all-rounder. They were very disturbed by the pace Thailand bowled to them. Slower balls and variations can be very helpful for us against them as they try to hit hard every time.

“Maybe in our match they’ll adapt to conditions and try to rotate the strike. Asian teams are giving tough times to everyone at the World Cup and our spinners will try to do the same.”

Stafanie Taylor’s side is laced with experience, boasting more T20I caps in their squad than any other nation at the World Cup. Bismah Maroof’s outfit, by contrast, have an average age of 25 and fewer combined caps than all teams apart from Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Dar, whose Big Bash League experience with Sydney Thunder will be crucial for her side, feels Pakistan can profit from a fresh-faced make-up. “Our youth is the best thing about our team,” said the 33-year-old.

“West Indies won’t know all of our players and some of them will be a surprise package. I’m in a team of very talented players with a mix of senior and junior players. I hope they’re looking forward to playing at the World Cup. We just want to show our skills.”

Key Stats

The West Indies and Pakistan have met once before at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the West Indies picking up a four-run win in the 2016 edition by successfully defending a target of 104 runs on the day.

The West Indies have won eight of their last nine games at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (L1), including a seven-wicket win over Thailand in their opening game of this edition; their only defeat in that nine-game run came against Australia in a 2018 semi-final.

Pakistan have participated in every edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, they are yet to make it past the first round - they haven’t managed to win their opening game of any campaign.

Stafanie Taylor has scored 40+ in three of her last five women’s T20I innings against Pakistan; the West Indies captain contributed 33% of her team’s total runs in their first-up win over Thailand at this ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, it was the ninth time in her last 12 T20Is that she’s contributed at least one fifth of her team’s total runs.

Anam Amin took career-best figures of 4/16 in Pakistan’s only previous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup game against the West Indies; she needs just three wickets to become the fourth Pakistan player to take 50 in women’s T20Is.

(With ICC inputs)