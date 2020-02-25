India all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not feature for club Reliance 1 at the DY Patil T20 Cup on Tuesday as they recorded a 58-run victory against Indian Navy in a Group C match.

Pandya, who suffered a lower-back injury five months ago and underwent a surgery in London, was expected to make a comeback at the tournament.

In their opening match, Reliance 1 posted 188/5 in their 20 overs after Vishnu Solanki’s 87 and Anmolpreet Singh’s 53. Indian Navy, in response, were bowled out for 130, thanks to fast bowler Digvijay Deshmukh’s spell of 3/12.

Indian Oil beat DY Patil A

Pacers Avesh Khan and Atit Sheth starred in Indian Oil’s seven-wicket win over DY Patil A in a Group D clash of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup.

DY Patil A were restricted to 121/8 in their 20 overs thanks to incisive spells by Khan (3/22) and Sheth (2/29). For DY Patil, Shubham Ranjane top scored with unbeaten 51.

In their response, Indian Oil chased down the target in just 13.5 overs thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s 71.

At the University Ground, Income Tax scored a narrow two-wicket win over BPCL and later Western Railway registered a 25-run win over RBI.