Ishant Sharma is likely to miss the second Test between India and New Zealand starting at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, according to a report by Cricbuzz.com.

The senior fast bowler is said to be suffering from an ankle injury once again and is set to be replaced by Umesh Yadav in the playing XI.

There is no official word as of now from the Board of Control for Cricket in India on the matter.

If Sharma is indeed ruled out, it will be a big blow to India as they look to level the two-match series after losing the first Test by ten wickets. The seasoned pacer was India’s best bowler in the Wellington Test, picking up a five-for in New Zealand’s first innings.

The report states that Sharma was part of India’s training session on Thursday but didn’t bowl much. And on Friday, he had to skip the practice session and go for tests on his ankle.

Yadav was impressive in India’s home Tests last year but his away record isn’t too impressive. The last away Test he played was in December 2018. Sharma’s absence could even have an effect on which spinner India wants to go in with.