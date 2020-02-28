China’s triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang was found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

The Swiss-based CAS upheld the appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency against the international swimming federation (FINA) and Sun, one of China’s most recognisable athletes who had already served a doping ban in 2014.

Sun, who was accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in September 2018, has the right to appeal the ruling at the Swiss federal court.

Sun Yang yells at Duncan Scott and proceeds to call him "a loser" after he refused to stand on the podium alongside him.



Winning a gold medal is some achievement, but overtaking Bernie Tomic as the most unlikeable sportsman on the planet surely trumps it.pic.twitter.com/wbDS9BcRqU — Before You Bet (@Before_You_Bet) July 24, 2019

Here is the full CAS statement. Important to note that because FINA did not suspend him and subsequent tests were clean, his results up until now will stand #SunYang https://t.co/wBJzZ7YgMA — Phil Lutton (@phillutton78) February 28, 2020

#sportslaw #SunYang CAS verdict not unexpected. Basically while FINA considered that the procedural concerns Sun Yang had about the testing process justified his actions, CAS said they were not sufficiently compelling = tampering charge made out. Brief thread — Sports Law, Prof Jack Anderson (@sportslawMELB) February 28, 2020

How big is Sun Yang? Most individual swimming world titles:



1. Michael Phelps -- 15

2. Katie Ledecky -- 11

2. Sun Yang -- 11

4. Ryan Lochte -- 10 https://t.co/c8eup2cYan — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 28, 2020

Let’s not forget Sun Yang also assaulted a female swimmer in front of witnesses, and was still allowed to participate in the Olympics. https://t.co/5plER75KG7 — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) February 28, 2020

As the Sun sets on Yang’s career.



Mack Horton deserves an apology.



Mack Horton deserves to have the school pool named after him.



Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for doping. — Julian Abbott (@JulianBAbbott) February 28, 2020

Just arrived in Ulladulla for the weekend and heard the news.



I’m so glad I’ve had this tweet pinned to the top of my Twitter for almost four years.



See ya, Sun Yang.



I’ll shout you a beer or two after Tokyo @_mackhorton 🤙🏼🤙🏼 https://t.co/ZODsbQQbDV — John Dean (@JohnDean_) February 28, 2020

“ If my country cannot win the gold medal, ban #SunYang for 8 years. ”

- the cleverest tactic ever — 徐阳旸 (@452702549) February 28, 2020

Huge news for the swimming world as Sun Yang receives an 8-year ban.



I once called this man the Harry Houdini of doping control, but it seems that justice has finally been served.



Imagine there will be a few very relieved freestylers waking up across the world this morning 🙌🏻 https://t.co/JDR8DofnJv — Lizzie Simmonds (@LizzieSimmonds1) February 28, 2020

BREAKING: Total vindication of @_mackhorton & his stand against drug cheat Sun Yang after the Chinese star was banned for 8 years tonight. Last year, @melissadoyle & I met Mack after his silent protest went global - I was struck by his intelligence & guts:https://t.co/0oFCk2MLy4 — Taylor Auerbach (@tauerbach) February 28, 2020

