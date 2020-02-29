T20 World Cup, India vs Sri Lanka live: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to build on dream start
India have won all their three group games so far and face a gritty Sri Lankan outfit.
Live updates
9:00 pm: New Zealand managed to defend a paltry score of 91 in the first match of the day, which was against Bangladesh. Will we have another low-scoring contest?
8:50 am: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, despite winning three from three, have not looked the finished article. Here’s our preview of the game. Toss is just minutes away.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the India versus Sri Lanka clash of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. High-flying India have been rescued by their bowlers so far. Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey, along with the swashbuckling Shafali Verma, have been the architects behind India’s wins so far.
Yet again, their bowling will decide which way the match is headed. Harmanpreet Kaur has not been among the runs and will have to come to the party soon if India have to get past the semi-final barrier. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are out of the tournament and will be looking to tighten the lose ends. Despite having Australia on the ropes, they could not get across the line.
Chamari Athapaththu need support around her and is, by a fair distance, the key wicket for India. The explosive southpaw has the knack of changing gears effortlessly and may well seal the fate of the contest in the matter of a couple of overs. Shashikala Siriwardene, playing her penultimate match, is another key player for the Lankans. However, Verma, the toast of the nation is India’s trump card. As always, what the teenager and Smriti Mandhana do at the top ends up having a major say in the result, especially from an India perspective.