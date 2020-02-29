Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav’s career-best 4/23 to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Verma smashed seven fours and a six in her brisk knock as India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and enter the semi-finals with an all-win record.

Earlier, Radha tore apart the Lankan batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113/9. The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Athapaththu, in the process.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.

Skipper Athapaththu (33), who has shined throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12). However, left-arm spinner Gayakwad tightened the screws in the eighth over, bowling a wicket maiden while dismissing Madavi.

The introduction of Radha in the ninth over worked as immediately after hitting a six over deep wicket, the Sri Lankan captain was caught at square leg.

Sri Lanka then suffered a batting collapse as Radha accounted for Hansima Karunaratne (7) and Hasini Perera (7) in her next over. She also dismissed wicket-keeper Anushka Sanjeewani (1).

The Indian spinners dominated the proceedings. Besides Radha, Gayakwad (2/18) picked up two wickets, while Deepti (1/16), Shikha Pandey (1/35), and Poonam Yadav (1/20) took one apiece.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 113/9 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 33; Radha Yadav 4/23) lost to India 116/3 in 14.4 overs (Shafali Verma 47).