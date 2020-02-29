Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who is back in his hometown South Africa explained how the pronunciation of his surname changed as he grew up in both countries.

Born in the mining town of Klerksdorp, Labuschagne’s father, Andre, accepted a mining job and took the family to Australia when Marnus was nine, about to turn 10.

It has been a source of some amusement for South Africans to hear the way Australia’s rising batting star’s name is pronounced –- Lab-u-shane, quite different from the more guttural Afrikaans Lab-u-scagh-nay.

“Lab-u-shane is my taken name now because I’m Australian,” he said on Friday in his first press conference in the land of his birth before South Africa’s first One-Day International against Australia.

Mr. Labuschagne is back in South Africa - but that doesn't mean he'll change how he pronounces his surname! 🇿🇦 🇦🇺 #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/jDC44u6N3P — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 29, 2020

“Obviously there is the traditional way it is pronounced over here but I’m not bothered at all. I’m not concerned how it is pronounced.”

The ‘Australian’ way of saying his name started when he began school in Australia. “There’s been a lot of variations and a fair few nicknames but Lab-u-shane is what it is.”

He was already keen on cricket when the family emigrated, he said.

“I did grade one, two and three in Potchefstroom so I played a bit of cricket there but obviously the rest of my cricket has been in Australia.

“I’ve never played over here (at the top level) so it’s very exciting to play in front of my family over here. They’re all very excited and it was nice to spend a couple of days with them.”

Labuschagne has played three ODIs for Australia and rose to prominence for his excellent performances against the Test series against New Zealand in January.

(With inputs from AFP)