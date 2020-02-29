ISL, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa semi-final, first leg live: Upbeat hosts eye early goal
Both teams head into this fixture in a rich vein of form and that makes the encounter even more promising.
Live updates
7.48 pm: Goa concede a free-kick from a dangerous position just outside the box as Vaspaul draws a foul. Chennaiyin FC are knocking on the door.
7.43 pm: Coro plays a lovely pass to Jacki after dropping deep to receive the ball but Jerry makes a vital interception.
7.38 pm: Lenny is closed down by three markers but manages to keep the ball out of danger.
7.34 pm: Nawaz makes the first save of the match after Goian leaps high from a corner but his header does not have enough power to trouble the FC Goa keeper.
7.30 pm: PEEP! Off we go in Chennai.
7.20 pm: Both teams make their way to the field for the national anthem.
7.00 pm: Here’s what Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle had to say about facing FC Goa: If we are at our best, we have shown that we can beat anyone. So, we are looking forward to the game and looking forward to standing toe-to-toe with the team that finished at number one. They finished there for a reason. Consistently over 18 games, they were the best team. I would like to think that in the last 12 matches, we certainly matched them and got closer.
6.55 pm: Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous are out as Manvir Singh and Seiminlen Doungel start for FC Goa. The visitors are without Edu Bedia as well.
6.50 pm: After resting many key players for their last league match against NorthEast United, Chennaiyin FC have named a strong line-up.
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa lock horns in a mouth-watering semi-final clash. Goa have already secured the ISL League Winners Shield and an AFC Champions League slot but have never managed to win the trophy. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to continue their fairytale season under Owen Coyle.
Chennaiyin FC will look to make home advantage count against FC Goa when the two sides lock horns against each other in the first leg of their 2019-’20 Indian Super League playoff clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Both teams head into this fixture in a rich vein of form and that makes the encounter even more promising.
Chennaiyin have been in formidable form since Owen Coyle took charge and they turned fortunes with an eight-match unbeaten run, winning six of them, to end their league stage campaign. Goa have won their last five matches to finish on top of the league table with 39 points from 18 matches.
Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis have been in scintillating form for the home team and the duo has scored 20 goals and 11 assists between them. FC Goa’s defence must remain on their toes to contain their attacking impetus.
“Chennaiyin is the most difficult side in the play-offs. It is one team we would have wanted to avoid. They are the most improved side in the league. They are a team that is unbeaten in the last eight games with six wins and two draws. It is going to be difficult for us. But we will play our natural game,” said Goa interim coach Clifford Miranda.
It will be an interesting battle at the centre of the park as Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Vanspaul will be tasked with the responsibility of keeping a check on Goa’s enterprising midfield comprising of Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes.
Boumous has been on fire and has been the primary orchestrator for Goa. His vision to find the perfect pass for Ferran Corominas upfront coupled with his own knack of scoring goals at critical junctures makes him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch.
There will be no shortage of pace on the flanks as both the teams have express wingers who do not hesitate to burn their pace while running into opposition defense. Lallianzuala Chhangte will cross paths against Jackichand Singh and a lot will depend on the amount of defensive workload the wingers put in to nullify each other.