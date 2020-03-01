“This will live long in your memory folks... if you love the game.”

Ian Smith had the mic as Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch to end Neil Wagner’s stubborn resistance and his words did justice to what all of us were feeling at that moment.

India’s struggles against the tail had come to the fore once again as Kyle Jamieson and Wagner put on 51 runs for the ninth wicket. Hanuma Vihari hadn’t helped matters by putting Wagner down at fine leg and that is when Mohammed Shami bowled another bounce at Wagner.

The left-hander caught it well but Virat Kohli had positioned Jadeja for just that shot and he responded by taking one of the best catches you will ever see.

When Jadeja himself was asked to describe how he took the catch, he said: “I was expecting him to play that shot but the ball came a little faster than expected with the wind. I put my hand out there and it stuck.”

