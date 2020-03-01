Virat Kohli’s tour of New Zealand, in terms of batting, came to an end on Sunday as he was dismissed in India’s second innings in the ongoing second Test.

The skipper was out leg before the wicket to medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme after getting struck on his front leg by a ball that didn’t seem to do much. His dismissals in both innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch were nearly identical as he was trapped in front by Tim Southee in the first essay.

Kohli’s scores of three and 14 in the two innings of the ongoing Test match mark the end of a forgettable tour for him.

Across the three formats, the 31-year-old played a total of 11 innings on this New Zealand tour – fours in T20 Internationals, three in ODIs and four in Tests. He scored a total of 218 runs in total.

Kohli’s scores on 2020 NZ tour T20Is: 45, 11, 38, 11 ODIs: 51, 15, 9 Tests: 2, 19, 3, 14

Numbers show that Kohli is in the middle of his worst run of form since 2015. Here’s a look at some statistics:

Virat Kohli not scoring a century in an entire tour *



vs NZ 2019/20 (Away)

vs Ban 2015 (Away)

vs Eng 2014 (Away)

vs WI 2013/14 (Home)

vs WI 2011 (Away)



* Min one Test + one ODI/T20I#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 1, 2020

218 runs on this tour for Kohli - the lowest for him on a tour where he played in all the three formats. #NZvIND https://t.co/HxCqETd9PX — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 1, 2020

Never thought I would ever get to see Mohammed Shami scoring more runs in a Test series than Virat Kohli!#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 1, 2020

Kohli in this series:



2

19

3

14



- Only the 2nd series of 2+ matches in which Kohli hasn't crossed 20. #NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 1, 2020