Virat Kohli’s tour of New Zealand, in terms of batting, came to an end on Sunday as he was dismissed in India’s second innings in the ongoing second Test.
The skipper was out leg before the wicket to medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme after getting struck on his front leg by a ball that didn’t seem to do much. His dismissals in both innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch were nearly identical as he was trapped in front by Tim Southee in the first essay.
Kohli’s scores of three and 14 in the two innings of the ongoing Test match mark the end of a forgettable tour for him.
Across the three formats, the 31-year-old played a total of 11 innings on this New Zealand tour – fours in T20 Internationals, three in ODIs and four in Tests. He scored a total of 218 runs in total.
Kohli’s scores on 2020 NZ tour
T20Is: 45, 11, 38, 11
ODIs: 51, 15, 9
Tests: 2, 19, 3, 14
Numbers show that Kohli is in the middle of his worst run of form since 2015. Here’s a look at some statistics: