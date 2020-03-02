The Asian Squash Federation has notified that the Asian Team championship scheduled in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia between March 25-29 have been postponed in view of the high impact of the deadly coronavirus.

Also, the Asian Junior Championships scheduled in Quingdao, China between June 29 to July 3 has also been postponed indefinitely.

The ASF AGM, which was to come off in conjunction with the Asian Team Championship in Malaysia on March 29, also stands postponed. Fresh dates are to be announced later.

A press release from the ASF Administrative Manager, Jane Li said: “In view of the current situation of COVID-19 across the globe as well as the recent assessment of World Health Organisation on the risk of spread and risk of impact of the coronavirus as very high at global level, the ASF EXCO, having discussed with the hosting nations, decided to postpone the 20th Asian Team Championships, the 40th ASF’s AGM as well as the 27th Asian Junior Individual Championships to prevent the risk of spread. When the new dates of the events are confirmed, we will inform all members immediately.”