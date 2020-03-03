At the end of the group stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup, every team was represented by strong individual performances. Even newcomers Thailand entered the fray and were in with a shout of creating history against Pakistan before rain played spoilsport.

England duo Nat Sciver and Heather Knight were placed No 1 and 2 receptively in the batting charts. The England captain has led from the front and scored a belligerent century against Thailand. Sciver may have slipped under the radar but as always, is one of the most reliable performers for the former champions.

Shafali Verma’s wait for a first World Cup fifty continues but her approach has been a breath of fresh air, caring little about the reputation of the bowlers and taking full advantage of the field restrictions. Back home, Verma is now a household name and has drawn comparisons with the biggest hitters the men’s game has produced. Such has been her impact on this Indian side.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu waged a lone battle and finished fourth in the run-scoring charts. Being one of the feared strikers of the ball going around, Athapaththu’s daredevil approach once again thrilled audiences in what was an underwhelming tournament for the Lankans.

Highest run-getters in group stage Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Nat Sciver 4 202 59* 67.33 113.48 0 3 Heather Knight 4 193 108* 64.33 136.87 1 1 Shafali Verma 4 161 47 40.25 161.00 0 0 Chamari Athapaththu 4 154 50 38.50 135.08 0 1 Beth Mooney 4 153 81* 51.00 118.60 0 2 Alyssa Healy 4 143 83 35.75 144.44 0 2 Sophie Devine 4 132 75* 44.00 103.93 0 1 Nigar Sultana 4 114 39 28.50 88.37 0 0 Lizelle Lee 3 109 101 36.33 143.42 1 0 Nattakhan Chantam 4 103 56 25.75 83.73 0 1

How many would have thought that spinners would take the top two slots in the bowling charts at the end of the group stages? India’s Poonam Yadav was magnificent, setting her team’s unblemished run with a spectacular performance during her team’s tournament opener against reigning champions Australia.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone has steadily grown into the tournament and along with pace ace Anya Shrubsole, will hold the key in the knockout stages. The left-arm spinner has a wide range of tricks up her sleeve and it won’t be a surprise to see her become a force to reckon with in the years to come. India’s Shikha Pandey has quietly gone about with her task despite the spinners earning all the plaudits.

The 30-year-old pacer has bagged seven wickets and barring the Sri Lanka game, has been economical too. New Zealand’s Hayley Jensen also deserves a mention even though the White Ferns once again faltered in a do-or-die situation.