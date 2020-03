The coronavirus outbreak that has spread across 80 countries has affected many sporting events world over with the Tokyo Olympics organisers even hinting at the possibility of postponing the quadrennial Games till the end of the year if situation does not improve.

The outbreak has affected Olympic qualifiers in various sports and have forced cancellation of world and continental events in South East Asia. Even some European countries have decided to cancel indoor sporting activities due to health concerns.

Here is a list of major sports events that are either cancelled or postponed.

Archery Event Impact Venue New Venue Original Date New Date ISSF International Solidarity Championships

Postponed Dhaka, Bangladesh Not decided 22-28 February 2020 Not announced Archery World Cup Stage 2 Postponed Shanghai, China Antalya, Turkey 4-10 May 2020 11-17 May 2020

Athletics Event Impact Venue New Venue Original Date New Date Hong Kong Marathon Cancelled Hong Kong NA 9 February 2020 NA World Athletics Indoor Championships Postponed Nanjing, China Not decided 13 to 15 March 2020 Early 2021 Asian Athletics Indoor Championships Cancelled Hangzhou, China NA 12 to 13 February NA Tokyo Marathon Limited participation Tokyo, Japan NA 1 March 2020 NA Pyongyang Marathon Cancelled Pyongyang, North Korea NA 12 April 2020 NA 2020 ITU Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Event Shifted Chengdu, China Valnecia, Spain 9 May 2020 1 May 2020 Paris half marathon Postponed Paris, France NA 1 March 2020 Not decided Asian 20km Race Walk Championships Cancelled Nomi, Japan NA 15 March 2020 NA

Badminton Event Impact Venue Original Date New Date China Masters Super 100 Postponed Lingshui, China 25 February to 1 March 2020 Not decided Vietnam International Challenge Postponed Hanoi, Vietnam 24-29 March 2020

2-7 June 2020 German Open Cancelled Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany 3-8 March 2020 NA Polish Open Postponed Krakow, Poland 26-29 March 2020 Not decided

Baseball Event Impact Venue Original Date New Date Japanese League Matches to be held behind closed doors Japan 20 March 2020 NA Olympic qualifying tournament Postponed Taichung and Dou Liu, Taiwan 1-5 April 2020 17-21 June 2020



Biathlon Event Impact Venue Original Date New Date Olympic Test event Cancelled Zhangjiakou 27 February-2 March 2020 NA World Cup Behind closed doors Nove Mesto, Czech Republic 5-8 March 2020

Boxing Event Impact Venue New Venue Date Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifiers Shifted Wuhan, China Amman, Jordan 3-11 March 2020

Cycling

The final two stages of UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive for coronavirus. It featured some of the world’s leading cyclists.

Equestrian

Hong Kong show jumping leg of Longines Masters Series from 14-16 February cancelled.

Football Event Impact Venue New Venue Date New Date AFC Champions League Matches of Chinese clubs postponed Asia NA May 2020 NA AFC Cup Matches of East Zone preliminary round postponed Asia NA 7 April 2020 June 2020 Women's Olympic qualifying Tournamnet Shifted China Australia, Malaysia March 2020 NA Chinese domestic league Postponed China NA NA NA Iran Pro League Matches from February 24 behind closed doors Iran NA NA NA Asian men's Futsal Championship Postponed Ashgabat, Turkmenistan NA 26 February to 8 March 2020 Not decided K-League Delayed South Korea NA Not decided Not decided Fifa World Cup qualifiers Shina's matches shifted and to be held behind closed doors China Buriram, Thailand 26-31 March 2020 NA Serie A Few matches postponed Italy NA February 2020 May 2020

Golf Event Impact Venue New Venue Original Date New Date Blue Bay Open Cancelled Hainan, China NA 5-8 March 2020 NA LPGA Thailand Open Cancelled Pattaya, Thailand NA 20-23 February 2020 NA Women’s World Championship Cancelled Singapore NA 27 February-1 March 2020 NA PGA Tour Series-China circuit



Postponed China Indonesia 26 March 2020 Late may or early June 2020 Maybank Championship Postponed Kuala Lumpur NA 16-19 April 2020 Not decided China Open Postponed Shenzhen, China NA 23-26 April 2020 Not decided Daikin Orchid Ladies tournament Behind closed doors Okinawa, Japan NA 5-8 March 2020 NA

Hockey Event Impact Venue Original Date New Date Hockey Pro League China's matches against Belgium, Australia cancelled China 8-9 February 2020 14-15 March 2020 Indian women's team tour to China Cancelled China 14-25 March 2020 NA Ireland women's tour to Malaysia Cancelled Malaysia March-April 2020 NA Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Postponed Ipoh, Malaysia 11-18 April 2020 24 September-3 October 2020

Modern Penathlon Event Impact Venue New Venue Original Date New Date World Championships Shifted Xiamen, China Cancun, Mexico 25-31 May 2020 NA World Laser Run Championships Postponed Xiamen, China Wieden, Germany May 2020 August 2020

Motorsport Event Impact Venue Original Date New Date Formula E Racing series abandoned Sanya 21 March 2020 NA Formula One Chinese Grand Prix cancelled Shanghai 19 April 2020 NA Moto GP Qatar and Thailand races cancelled Qatar, Thailand NA NA

Shooting Event Impact Venue Date ISSF Shooting World Cup China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, North Korea and Turkmenistan have pulled out New Delhi, India 15-26 March 2020

Skiing

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing from 15-16 February cancelled.

Swimming Event Impact Venue Date New Date Asian Water Polo Championships Cancelled Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan 12-16 February 2020 NA Diving World Series Cancelled Beijing, China 7-9 March 2020 NA China Olympic Trials Qingdao, China 28 March-4 April 2020 10-16 May 2020

Table Tennis Event Impact Venue Date New Date World Team Championships Postponed Busan, South Korea 22-29 May 2020 21-28 June 2020 South Korea Open Suspended South Korea 16-21 June 2020 Not decided Australia Open Suspended Australia 23-28 June 2020 Not decided

Tennis Event Impact Venue New Venue Date New Date Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 event Shifted Dongguan, China Dubai, UAE 4-8 February 2020 NA Davis Cup China forfeited tie against Romania Piatra Neamt, Romania NA 6-7 March 2020 NA Xi'an Open Cancelled Xi'an, China NA 13-19 April 2020 NA Kunming Open Cancelled Anning City, China NA 27 April-3 May 2020 NA

Volleyball

Beach volleyball World Cup in Yangzhou from 22-26 April postponed.

Weightlifting Event Impact Venue New Venue Date New Date Asian Championships Shifted Kazakhstan Tashkent, Uzbekistan 16-25 April 2020 NA East Asian Championships Postponed Seoul, South Korea NA 26 February-3March 2020 Not decided Junior World Championships Cancelled Bucharest, Romania NA 14-24 March 2020 NA

Wrestling Event Impact Venue Date New Date Asian Championships No visa for China, North Korea withdrew India 18-23 February NA Asian Olympics qualifiers

Cancelled Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan 27-29 March Not Decided

(The list will be updated if and when any other event is postponed/cancelled)