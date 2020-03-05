ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final, as it happened: India reach first-ever final after washout
At the MCG on Sunday, India will meet the winner of the other semi-final between hosts Australia and South Africa.
11:04 am: Two group stage results have had a massive say in today’s outcome – India’s victory against Australia along with England’s loss to South Africa.
Read the reports of those matches here:
Poonam Yadav stars as India begin campaign with win over defending champs Australia
Du Preez’s late flourish, Van Niekerk’s all-round show helps South Africa stun England in thriller
10:55 am:
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: Unfortunate for England, will be a good idea to have reserve days in the future. But credit to our team that we managed to win all our games. Everyone in our team seems to be in great touch. We will look to get a good start in the final as well. Smriti [Mandhana] and I are trying to spend as much time as possible in the nets. We are trying to give our best but unfortunately it hasn’t come off. But I’m glad that the others have stepped up. We will keep trying to play better. We will just try to play our best cricket in the final. If we do that we’ll be in a good position. The opponents in the final don’t matter, we have to focus on our game.
10:52 am:
England captain Heather Knight: Of course, really frustrating. We didn’t have a chance with no reserve day in place. That loss to South Africa in the group stage cost us. It’s all very English, isn’t it, talking about the weather and getting knocked-out. It’s frustrating because we were looking forward to playing today and fighting for a spot in the final. But it wasn’t to be. We will have to look at starting strongly in tournaments, it has cost us this time around.
10:45 am:
That’s it, the match has been called off.
What a pity this is for the tournament. England will be gutted. India are through to their first-ever final, they qualify because they finished at the top of their group.
10:05 am: Just a little over an hour left for the cut-off time of the toss. Time is running out. It’s still raining at the SCG.
9:23 am: As sad as it will be for the tournament if the matches today are washed out, India will be in an advantageous position if that were to happen.
Read the scenarios after a washout here.
9:12 am: Not the start to the day one was hoping for as the toss has been delayed at the SCG. It hasn’t stopped raining in Sydney and the prospect of the match starting any time soon looks grim.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co take on Heather Knight’s team in the first of the two semi-finals to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.