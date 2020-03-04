India’s champion shooter Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak has to be carefully and constantly monitored in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday unequivocally backed this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, urging athletes to prepare “full steam” despite the coronavirus threat.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 94,000 people across the world after being first detected in Wuhan, China.

“It is a situation which has to be monitored, a decision can’t be taken today. It is a question of monitoring the whole situation very carefully and which is being done,” Bindra said on the sidelines of an event in Gurgaon.

“The situation is being monitored. The Olympics Games are scheduled, July 24th is the opening ceremony, so there is still time. It is being monitored by the IOC, the WHO and they are the best people who would come to a final decision whether it is safe to go ahead with or not. But, obviously, the situation remains fluid,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)