Sunil Joshi on Wednesday was appointed as MSK Prasad’s successor in Board of Control for Cricket in India’s selection panel.
Joshi, along with former pacer Harvinder Singh were the two names that were added to the roster. The former left-arm spinner, after retiring, had a chequered career as a coach, which saw him have stints with Bangladesh, Oman and even the United States national team. Joshi also coached several teams in domestic cricket.
Despite breaking into the Indian side, Joshi’s career clashed with Anil Kumble’s best year, which saw the former play second fiddle. He had many good moments in his international career, which lasted five years. However, Joshi was a powerhouse in domestic cricket, scoring 5,129 runs and bagging a whopping 615 wickets at 25.12.
- Sunil Joshi played for India between 1996 and 2001 as a left-handed batsman and a left-arm spinner. Despite being Kumble’s statemate, Joshi managed to make an impact, notably in 50-over cricket. His best came against South Africa in 1999, where he recorded stunning figures of 10-6-6-5 in the LG Cup.
- Joshi, like many of his state mates, went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He represented the three-time finallists for two seasons.
- The 49-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in 2012, a few weeks after his 42nd birthday. He had only represented Karnataka in domestic cricket. Joshi also had a stint with Bedfordshire CCC in 2004.
- After hanging up his boots, Joshi became a journeyman coach. He started with Hyderabad and went on to take over Jammu and Kashmir. He even inspired J & K to a stunning win over Mumbai in the 2014-’15 season.
- Joshi briefly went on to become the spin bowling coach of Oman. He then went on to coach Assam in the 2016-’17 season.
- Joshi crossed the border to Bangladesh to become the spin-bowling coach of their national team. He also worked with the United States side for a brief period.