Sunil Joshi on Wednesday was appointed as MSK Prasad’s successor in Board of Control for Cricket in India’s selection panel.

Joshi, along with former pacer Harvinder Singh were the two names that were added to the roster. The former left-arm spinner, after retiring, had a chequered career as a coach, which saw him have stints with Bangladesh, Oman and even the United States national team. Joshi also coached several teams in domestic cricket.

Despite breaking into the Indian side, Joshi’s career clashed with Anil Kumble’s best year, which saw the former play second fiddle. He had many good moments in his international career, which lasted five years. However, Joshi was a powerhouse in domestic cricket, scoring 5,129 runs and bagging a whopping 615 wickets at 25.12.