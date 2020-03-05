Former pacer Harvinder Singh was chosen from central zone and replaced Gagan Khoda in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s selection panel on Wednesday.

Singh entered the Indian cricketing scene at a time when Sachin Tendulkar was ruling the roost, winning or taking India on the brink of victories all by himself. This was during the 1997-’98 season. Singh was a part of India’s Border-Gavaskar series win on home soil, and a month later, a member of the ‘Desert Storm’ series in Sharjah.

Singh came with a reputation of being one of the most promising fast bowlers to emerge from the Indian stables in the mid-1990s. He had a good start to his One-Day International career but was deemed too expensive and failed to make the cut to the 1999 World Cup squad.

Here are a few things to know about the new BCCI selector: