Four-time champions Australia will meet India in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup final after rain-marred semi-finals Thursday sparked calls for reserve days to be included in future events.

The title holders stormed into their sixth final with a five-run win over South Africa in a tense battle that saw the last overs played in drizzle. Unbeaten India were due to face 2009 champions England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final, but heavy showers began early in the day and barely let up.

A minimum of 10 overs per side were needed for a result and the umpires called it off without a ball being bowled. South Africa were set a target of 91 in 13 overs. The Australian bowling and fielding on a slow pitch was near-perfect. Captain Meg Lanning led from the front with a steady 49, taking her side to a competitive score of 134. Australia’s feat is all the more impressive considering their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the tournament after suffering an injury.

You'll have to go a long way to find a better captain's performance this year than Meg Lanning's semi-final effort. 49 with the bat, two catches and every move she made in the field paid off. #T20WorldCup2020 #AUSvSA — Andrew Wu (@wutube) March 5, 2020

If one cricketer that comes closer to level up the passion of Steve Smith has for cricket, then that cricketer has to be none other than Ellyse Perry. #AUSvSA — Sak. (@Lexbeforewicket) March 5, 2020

When you realise that now you'll have to play the finals against India.#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/S9Iiwpe4HZ — BATMAN (@batman_hai_apun) March 5, 2020

Are you ready for the #T20WorldCup final? 💪



⚡ India v Australia

🗓️ 8 March, 2020

🏟️ Melbourne Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/DeA9mhcsr3 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

3 certainties in life:

- Death

- Taxes

- SA Getting out from Semifinals#SAvAUS — Sudhanshu (@heysudhanshu) March 5, 2020

Another heart break for south africa. The team is seriously cursed. #SavAus — Hrushi (@OfficialHrushi) March 5, 2020

Never ever count the @AusWomenCricket out. To miss two of their best players and still make it to the final is a tremendous achievement. Hope the rain stays away and it will be a final for the ages in a packed MCG. #AUSvSA #WT20WC — Pritam Guha (@pritam_guha31) March 5, 2020

The kind of goosebumps you expect from a World Cup knockout game!! What a terrific knock under pressure from @LauraWolvaardt but just not enough! Can India beat Australia one more time this season and bring the cup home? Yes, definitely!!#T20WorldCup2020 #AUSvSA — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) March 5, 2020

1992 World Cup semi-final, South Africa, Sydney, Rain.

2020 World Cup semi-final, South Africa, Sydney, Rain.



Today's match could have been a great nostalgia trip.#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup2020 #T20WC #AUSvsSA — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 5, 2020

Gotta feel sad for South Africa. Indian team went through the same process last year. Dangerous in group stage. Batting 2nd in the Semis. Batting delayed due to rain. Lost main wickets at the top early. Great Lower Middle Order Performance. Just short of the target. #AUSvSA — Adish Shetty (@AdishShetty18) March 5, 2020

SA's last few semis:-

2013 CT- Lost to ENG by 7 wkts

2014 WT20 WC- Lost to ENG by 9 wkts

2014 T20 WC- Lost to IND by 6 wkts

2015 ODI WC- Lost to NZ by 4 wkts

2017 WODI WC- Lost to ENG by 2 wkts

2020 WT20 WC- Lost to AUS by 5 runs



Win-toss bowl-first couldn't help either.#AUSvSA — Kausthub (@kaustats) March 5, 2020

How bloody good is Meg Lanning. Great batter and smart captain. All-time legend of Aus cricket #T20WorldCup — Mark Laz (@marklaz0) March 5, 2020

There is something painful and poignant about the uneasy bond that South Africa cricket and knockout games share. Got to feel for van Niekerk, Woolvardt and co. #AUSvSA #T20WorldCup2020 — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) March 5, 2020

So so emotional it was to listen to the champion SA skipper there. I just couldn't control my tears. The amount of times they've had to deal with being so near, yet so far is inexplicable now. Your time will come soon Dane Van Niekerk.#AUSvSA #AUSvsSA #T20WorldCup — Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) March 5, 2020

Heartbreak for the #ProteasWomen as mother nature has the last say. Losing by 5 runs to Australia. Hard luck ladies. We are still very proud of you. You can hold your heads up high! #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 #Duckworth #Lewis #AUSvSA — Dennis Fritz (@DennisFritz115) March 5, 2020