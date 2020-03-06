Australia have reached every final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup barring the first edition in 2009, and won four of the five they have played.

Yet, in their first time as hosts, there was a real danger that Australia would not make the final. A final that has been marketed for over a year as being played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day.

But the manner in which they fought through the tough times and reached their sixth straight final to set up a dream match-up against first-time finalists India is the very essence of their competitive instincts at the highest level.

The defending champions lost the opening match of their campaign to India days after beating them in the tri-series final and then survived an almighty scare against the much-lower ranked Sri Lanka. They had to play a virtual shoot-off with New Zealand and finished second in their group. But their biggest threat was the unpredictable Australian weather.

The first semi-final between India and England was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of incessant rain and Australia could have been similarly knocked out had the second match been a washout because South Africa were table-toppers.

Also Read: No reserve day for Women’s T20 World Cup SF is an inexplicable decision

The thought would have been heavy on Australia’s head as they prepared to take the field. But once the weather finally let up, the Aussies went full throttle and sealed a nail-biting five-run win. Captain Meg Lanning continued her stupendous record in World Cup knockouts and the bowling unit held their nerve to throttle the Proteas’ chase. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but it was what they needed.

Lanning to the rescue

The rain-affected second semi-final, in many ways, was the biggest test of the famed Australian competitive spirit. Aussie grit is the term often used to describe the sporting philosophy of country, fighting to win every moment, especially in tough times.

Over the years, Australia have been garnering easy wins in the format they dominate at the world level. Out of the 137 T20I matches they have played, the Aussies have racked up an incredible 93 wins.

But they have not quite been as dominating at home this year, both in the tri-series and the World Cup. Pressure seems to have been a buzzword, uttered ever so often in every press conference and interview, and perhaps, it got to them.

But after the initial jolt of crumbling to Poonam Yadav’s spin in the opener, they have had their stars come to the party and take the team home: From Rachael Haynes’ rescue act against Sri Lanka; opening salvos by Alyssa Healy; Beth Mooney’s feats against Bangladesh, and Megan Schutt cleaning up the New Zealand lower order to avoid an early exit.

Except, for a while, it seemed as if the semi-final was not in their hands. First, there was the rain and then the dreaded DLS method.

It didn’t help matters that Australia were in uncharted territory, playing a T20 World Cup match without talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry who had featured in all 36 games before.

Thankfully for the hosts, the sun came out midway through Thursday and a game was possible. Australia, after being put in to bat, were reduced to 71/4 near the halfway mark. Jess Jonassen, promoted higher up the order, and Ash Gardner both failed and the Proteas bowlers were applying the choke.

That is when Lanning showed the grit that has powered Australia so many times before. The captain has been shaky by her standards in the four matches so far, but knew that she had to be the anchor. The highest run-scorer in the tournament’s knockout games by a huge margin, she scored an unbeaten, run-a-ball 49 to ensure Australia finished with 134/5, a competitive but not a match-winning total.

And then the skies opened up again. It meant that unless South Africa played a minimum of 10 overs, the hosts could still be out of the World Cup. Rain helping South Africa reach their first final – a late twist in the tale?

But the covers came off and Australia had 13 overs to ensure a win. The big-hitting South African batting order could well chase it, and had smashed the Australian spinners for runs. But the hosts responded with regular wickets – a gorgeous inswinger from Megan Schutt, a superb low catch from Lanning, mistimed shots under pressure. And soon enough, the run rate climbed and Australia survived.

Just like the fact that Australia held no world titles for a brief period till the 2018 World Cup, it would have been a glitch in the matrix had Lanning and Co not reached the final on home soil. But in the true style of champions, Australia fought through all obstacles – self-made and godsent – to make yet another T20 World Cup final.