Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday advised the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team, which progressed to its first T20 World Cup final, to remain positive and be in the moment. India face Australia in Melbourne in the summit showdown on Sunday.

India entered the final after their last-four clash against England was washed out in Sydney. They had topped the group.

“Just be in that moment and go out and play,” Tendulkar said at a book launch in Mumbai. “Coincidentally, I was there next to the trophy, and our few team members were there from our women’s team. I said it would be nice to see you with this trophy in India.”

Tendulkar added: “Go out and give your best. And that is what my message to them [is]. Don’t take any pressure, though it is easier said than done. I genuinely want to tell them to just stay together. You don’t need to spend time with the outside world.

“If you are in company with each other and keep talking positive things...because good things have happened to our team and I have been following their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters.”

“It is about bringing laurels to our nation and if you can come back [victorious], so many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one. Go and enjoy yourself.”