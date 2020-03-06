Ukrainian Grandmaster Stanislav Bogdanovich and his girlfriend Alexandra Vernigora were found day in a Moscow apartment, sport-express.ru reported.
The report claimed that the couple could have died due to suffocation as balloons filled with laughing gas – Nitrus Oxide – were found next to the body. Vernigora was also an upcoming chess player.
Bogdanovich was considered to be the brightest young talent from Ukraine and had last year qualified for the Isle of Man tournament.
According to chess-news.ru, he was recently in the news for putting out a Facebook post about playing for Russia in an online match and the reasons behind it. He, however, deleted that post later but received a lot of flak from fellow players and even Ukrainian nationals.