Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was released from Australia’s tour of South Africa Friday so he can return home to watch his wife and Australia wicketkeeper-bat Alyssa Healy play in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

The decision means Starc will miss the third one-dayer against the Proteas in Potchefstroom, which the last game of the series. They are already 0-2 down in the series.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final,” said coach Justin Langer.

Also Read: Aussie grit shone through on rainy day as Meg Lanning and Co made yet another final

“So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion.

“We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein,” he added.

Defending champions Australia face India in the final after a narrow five-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit semi-final. Opener Healy is a key part of the hosts team.

With AFP Inputs