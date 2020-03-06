Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan (69kg) put up a dominating performance to begin his campaign with a 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan’s Nursultan Mamataly at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan on Friday.

The former Asian Games gold medallist hardly put a foot wrong in a powerful display to storm into the quarter-finals, where he will meet the third seed Quincy Mensah Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan. One more win will see Krishan book his trip to Tokyo.

On Saturday, London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom (51kg) and World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will begin their quest while Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki (57kg) will meet the top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in the second round.

Mary’s hunger at the age of 37 has been exemplary as she sets her sights on qualifying for the Olympics for a second time.

The six-time world champion has been seeded second in her category and she will face New Zealand’s Tasmyn Benny in the first round. Two wins will take her to Tokyo in what could realistically be her last appearance at the mega quadrennial Games and Mary will do everything possible to finish her Olympic career with the highly-coveted gold medal.