Sachin Tendulkar is set to play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first time since his farewell match in international cricket in 2013. The batting great will feature in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday.

The match will be played between the Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends.

The India Legends team had an extensive practice session at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Friday.

After the nets, Yuvraj Singh said: “The body is tired but we will give our best with whatever is remaining. Quite a few members of the Indian World Cup winning-squad are here and it is an excellent feeling to be back with the same group on the field. It will be fun but at the same time, it is also serious cricket out there, which we are playing for a cause. Sachin has been practicing very hard, our bowling looks good but fielding will be a concern.”

Though Lara will be leading the West Indies Legends side in this five-nation T20 tournament, it was Carl Hooper who was leading the show at the nets on Friday. Lara didn’t bat long but was concentrating on fielding whereas Shivnaraine Chanderpaul had a lengthy batting session at the nets facing both spinners and pacers.