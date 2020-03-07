Syria’s Hend Zaza, an 11-year-old table tennis player, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is all set to be the youngest to play in the event. She was born in 2009 and is ranked 155 in the International Table Tennis rankings.

Zaza sealed a berth for Japan after winning the West Asia Olympic qualification tournament in Jordan last week. Zaza beat Mariana Sahakian, 42, of Lebanon to win the women’s title.

Screenshot

Zaza will become the fifth-youngest Olympian in history. She will also have the unique distinction of being the first Syrian, male or female, to qualify for the Olympics in table tennis.

Zaza will not be the only 11-year-old at the event and has Great Britain skateboarder Sky Brown for company.

The women’s singles event is scheduled to begin on July 25. The final will be on July 30.