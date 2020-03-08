Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag used to torment bowlers in their prime and they did it once again on Saturday, putting the West Indies Legends bowling attack to the sword while adding 83 runs for the first wicket during the opener of the Road Safety World Series between West Indies Legends and India Legends.
Sehwag (74 not out; 11x4) played all the shots in the book, including the traditional late cut, while Tendulkar (36; 7x4) executed drives, upper cuts and stepped out to spinners. Watching the two in action was enough to send everyone on a huge nostalgia trip.
Report: Sehwag, Tendulkar at vintage best as India legends beat West Indies
Earlier, India Legends restricted WI Legends to 150/8 with pacers Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and spinner Pragyan Ojha grabbing two wickets.
Watch the entire match below: