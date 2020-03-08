Two weeks after they kicked things off in Sydney, we are left with the two sides who will battle it out for the title at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground – history beckons for Australia and India.

India progressed as the top-ranked team in Group A following a semi-final washout and their unbeaten run in this year’s tournament makes the finale tough to call.

Australia edged out South Africa in a tight semi-final but when it comes to history in the T20 experience, the two battling it out couldn’t be further apart.

For the hosts, it will be their sixth successive appearance in the T20 World Cup Final, having made the showpiece in every edition since 2010.

And this time, they’re bidding for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title.

As for India, they have never previously made it to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, looking to become just the fourth side – after Australia, England and West Indies – to be T20 world champions.

The teams may take centre stage but the captains will certainly be under the spotlight, with Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur both standing on the brink of history.

Kaur will be the first woman to captain India in a T20 World Cup Final, while Lanning could become the third Australian to lift a global trophy on home soil after Lyn Larsen and Michael Clarke.

The hosts will go in as favourites, but with India having stunned them on the opening night in Sydney

Head-to-head between India & Australia in T20Is Matches Australia won India won Tie / No Result Overall 19 13 6 0 In Australia 8 4 4 0 At T20 World Cup 4 2 2 0

Here are the key stats ahead of the big final:

This will be the fifth meeting between India and Australia at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup; Australia won their first two clashes in 2010 and 2012, though India have been successful in their two most recent encounters (2018, 2020).

India are set to make their first appearance in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, while Australia have qualified for the game for a sixth consecutive time – they’ve won four of their last five.

India have won eight of their last nine games at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including their last four on the bounce; they will be aiming to reach five consecutive wins at the tournament for the first time.

India’s only previous women’s T20I fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ended in a 10-wicket win against Australia (January 2016); Mithali Raj (37*) and Smriti Mandhana (22*) successfully chasing down the target set for them.

#T20WorldCupFinal



H2H in past 12 T20Is: AUS 6 IND 6



H2H in T20Is in Australia: AUS 4 IND 4



H2H in T20 World Cups: AUS 2 IND 2



India has won its past 2 T20 World Cup matches v Australia



India has won its only T20I v Australia @MCG#T20WorldCup #IWD2020 #CmonAussie #TeamIndia — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 8, 2020