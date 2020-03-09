India’s Shikha Pandey says even she had to appreciate Alyssa Healy’s brutal hitting despite disappearing for three straight sixes in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final.

Pandey, 30, was one of the tournament’s outstanding seamers and economical throughout the group stage but came unstuck against Australia’s Healy, her ten balls to the opener taken for 27 runs. Three sixes in successive balls in the tenth over capped a tough day in the field for India, but Pandey said it was a day to salute the sheer power of Healy’s record-breaking 75.

“You do have plans against a batter like her, but the kind of shots she played were amazing,” she said.

“Sometimes you can just stand and acknowledge, and appreciate the shots she was playing. It was one of those days when I was on the receiving end.

“Nerves weren’t really a factor. Once you get onto the field, you just zone out. I don’t think I felt nerves.

“Initially, if you gift chances to batters in form they’re going to use them. It could have gone either way but those chances costed us. We could have been better in all three departments, it wasn’t just the fielding.”

Pandey was hit for three boundaries from her first 12 overs delivered in the tournament and the only one that got away in the first two games was struck by Healy in the early overs of the opening game.

The pacer held her nerve to help India secure a crucial win over New Zealand and seal top spot, playing a crucial role as one of the oldest in a squad featuring three teenagers.

Despite struggling in the Final as Australia reached 184 for four from their 20 overs, Pandey revelled in the occasion with the India team getting the chance to meet tennis star and sporting icon Billie Jean King after the trophy presentation.

“It’s huge to meet people like Billie Jean King in person,” she said. “I was privileged to be part of the event although it’s disappointing to be on the wrong end of the result.

“It’s an honour to meet someone who has done so much for women’s sport in general and is working for equal opportunities. Just to meet her in person is a good thing.

“She said we were unlucky to have lost and to keep working hard.”

