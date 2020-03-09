World championship silver medallist Amit Panghal carved out a 4:1 split decision verdict against Philippines Carlo Paalam in the men’s 52kg quarter-finals of the Asia/Oceania Olympic Boxing qualifiers to make it to his first Olympic Games in Amman, Jordan, on Monday.

Panghal’s success has also taken the tally of Indian boxers qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics to six.

The top-seeded Indian boxer didn’t start strongly in the quarter-finals and Paalam made the most of the opportunity to take the opening round. It looked like Panghal was under pressure even in the second as the Philippines boxer did well to use the left-right combination to keep his opponent at bay.

But the experienced Panghal’s counter punching tactics bore fruit as he landed decisive punches in the final minute of the second round. The Indian continued with a similar strategy even in the third and final round to ultimately register his third straight victory over Paalam and make it to Tokyo.

Ticket to #Tokyo2020- 6⃣



No 1 seed, @Boxerpanghal is through to his first Olympics Games as he won his quarter-final bout against Filipino boxer, Carlo Paalam with a split decision.

Earlier, former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea’s Im Aeji in the women’s 57 kg quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a former world youth champion. Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in the women’s 57kg category.

Im will face Japan’s 19-year-old Irie Sena, who upstaged world champion and top seed Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a split decision. Petecio was docked a point for holding in the second round which ultimately played a decisive role in her 2-3 loss.

Later on Monday, Manish Kaushik (63kg) will fight third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia for a spot in the Olympics. Baatarsukh is a 2018 Asian Games silver-medallist besides being a two-time podium finisher at the Asian Championships.