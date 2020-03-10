Mohun Bagan clinched the I-League 2019-’20 title with a 1-0 win over Aizawl FC at Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

This is the Kolkata giants’ second I-League title in five years. They took their points tally to 39 in 16 matches, with just one defeat all season to go with 12 wins and three draws. The Mariners have clinched the title with four games still to be played this season.

In the 80th minute of the match Joseba Beitia passed the ball to Baba Diawara, who slotted it into the bottom corner, sending the crowd into frenzy.

When these two met in the league opener, the game had resulted in a dour goalless draw at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl, over three months back. The fortunes have changed since for both sides with the Mariners going on to have a near-flawless season while former champions Aizawl are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Mohun Bagan have now gone 14 matches unbeaten in the league, after losing their solitary match of the season so far against Churchill Brothers in December.

Year Champions 2007–08 Dempo 2008–09 Churchill Brothers 2009–10 Dempo 2010–11 Salgaocar 2011–12 Dempo 2012–13 Churchill Brothers 2013–14 Bengaluru 2014–15 Mohun Bagan 2015–16 Bengaluru 2016–17 Aizawl 2017–18 Punjab 2018–19 Chennai City

it is worth remembering that this would be the last season Mohun Bagan compete in the I-League. The Mariners had earlier announced a merger with Indian Super League side ATK.

What Mohun Bagan-ATK merger could hold for Indian football

In the other match of the day Neroca FC beat Punjab 4-3 in a thriller to put an end to the faint hopes the former champions had of catching up with Mohun Bagan.

(More to follow)